A Morpeth restaurant owner has been named ‘Chef of the Year’ at the Northern England Curry Awards.

Morpeth Tandoori chef and owner, Abdul Muhit received the award at the regional ceremony, organised by Oceanic Awards, on September 22 in Birmingham.

Adbul has been cooking delicious food at the award-winning restaurant in Chantry Place since 1983, and also owns restaurant Dhamaka in Cramlington.

Thrilled to be recognised for his hard work, he said: “I am so honoured to receive this award and would like to say thank you to everyone who has supported me over the past 43 years. All my friends, customers, family and colleagues – thank you so much.”

The team added: “We are delighted to announce that Abdul has won the Chef of the Year award at the Northern England Curry Awards.

“For the past 43 years he’s been pioneering Indian food here in Morpeth with his incredible cooking in our kitchen and tonight he has been recognised for that talent.”