There are 17 businesses taking part in the 2024 initiative between March 18 and 24. This year, customers can choose from four different price bands listed on the More in Morpeth website – eating out for £10, £15, £20 and £25.

The following is a list of all the participants, in alphabetical order, and a summary of their special offers. For full details of the offer/offers available at each one, go to https://moreinmorpeth.co.uk/restaurantweek2024