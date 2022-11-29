The Office in Morpeth is based in Chantry Place.

The Office has set up plastic tubs inside and outside its premises in Chantry Place (during opening hours) and is urging people to drop non-perishable grocery items into them.

The food will then be handed over to The Stobhill Link, based in Shields Road, which will distribute it among members of the local community.

Natalie Grenfell, who works at The Office, said: “We realise there is a cost-of-living crisis and people don’t have a lot of money to spare, but we’d be grateful for even one tin of food.

"The last thing we want is for our local food banks to run empty in the run-up to Christmas.”

Items needed include tinned food, UHT milk, cartons of juice and toiletries. Natalie has already delivered five bags of goodies and will continue to do so until December 22.

Stobhill Link is managed by Northumberland Community Enterprise Limited (NCEL), a registered charity supporting the community of Stobhill and surrounding areas.

It offers a wide range of services for local residents, including a community garden, a school uniform bank, a community food pantry, a suits and workwear facility for jobseekers, financial hardship support, a befriending service, gardening and IT clubs, drop-in sessions and help with finding work.

The Office was this year named South East Northumberland’s Pub of the Year and Cider Pub of the Year, and overall Northumberland Pub of the Year.

