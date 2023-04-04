Business partners Lesley Priest and Dean Dillon have taken over the business and are hoping to put the venue back on the map for both tourists and locals.

After being closed for around a month, the pair have reopened the bar, restaurant, B&B and kitchen with the help of chef Stephen Coriro. Stephen will be serving local produce as much as possible to a high standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many country pubs across the UK have struggled in recent years thanks to the pandemic and the cost of living crisis, so Lesley and Dean are working hard to ensure the Dyke Nuek is a success story.

The Dyke Nuek Inn is under new ownership.

Quiz nights are set to make a return, along with monthly live music from local talent and outdoor events. In the pipeline for summer is a range of events, including a family fun day and hog roasts.

Lesley said: “We want it to be the place to come, where you get a warm welcome. Everyone is welcome and dogs can visit us too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have worked long hours to bring the pub back to its former glory with amazing food fantastic Sunday lunches live music and many more things to come.

“The atmosphere has been amazing from the opening night and we have enjoyed meeting everyone who has visited us – that's including all the lovely dogs.