Two Chinese takeaways in Northumberland have been ordered to make major improvements to their food hygiene.

Ocean Treasure, based at 118 Milburn Road in Ashington, has been given the score following an assessment on March 7.

And Premier Takeaway, at 41 Grange Road, Stobhill Grange, Morpeth, has been given the similar low grade following an inspection on March 9.

As a result, both have been ordered to make major improvements to their food hygiene practices.

The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Ellington Juniors Football Club at Lynemouth Road, Ellington, inspected on March 30;

• Rated 5: North East Cake Supplies at Front Street, Bebside, inspected on March 30;

• Rated 5: Stables Tea Rooms at Cragside, inspected on March 30;

• Rated 5: Pan Ahar Tandoori at 6 Elliott Street, Blyth, inspected on March 29;

• Rated 5: Eats & Treats at Stakeford, inspected on March 27;

• Rated 5: The Fish Shack at Harbour Road, Amble, inspected on March 27;

• Rated 5: Alachi Indian Cuisine at 19-21 Hide Hill, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, inspected on March 22;

• Rated 5: Jackdaw Restaurant at 34 Castle Street, Warkworth, inspected on March 21;

• Rated 5: P&A Catering at Ullswater Close, Riverside Business Park, Blyth, inspected on March 21;

• Rated 5: The Earl Grey Tea Rooms at Howick, inspected on March 21;

• Rated 5: La Mensa at Townfoot, Rothbury, inspected on February 15.

three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Red Lion Inn at 22 Northumberland Street, Alnmouth, rated on March 30;

• Rated 5: Alnwick Town Football Club at St James Estate, Alnwick, rated on March 23;

• Rated 5: The Queens Head Hotel at 15 Front Street, Glanton, rated on March 23.

And the following ratings have been awarded to 10 more takeaways:

• Rated 5: McKenzies at Coniston Road, Riverside Business Park, Blyth, rated on March 29;

• Rated 5: Royal Garden at 4 Elliott Street, Newsham, Blyth, rated on March 29;

• Rated 5: Tea Cake Max at Holywell, Northumberland, rated on March 24;

• Rated 5: Kielder 2 Fish Bar at 93 Leander Avenue, Stakeford, rated on March 23;

• Rated 5: The Tuck Box at 17a Spencer Court, Riverside Business Park, Blyth, rated on March 23;

• Rated 5: Amber Takeaway & Restaurant at St Helens Street, Corbridge, rated on March 22;

• Rated 5: Pizzaiolo at 1 Prince Edward Road, Tweedmouth, rated on March 22;

• Rated 5: Lazy Dayz Cafe at 15 Commercial Road, Blyth, rated on March 14;

• Rated 4: Happiness Inn at 29 Croft Road, Blyth, rated on February 20;