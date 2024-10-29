Milk deliveries are back in the UK and residents can get a £15 freebie

Modern Milkman

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Where to check if you are eligible for a £15 free milk delivery box

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Remember the rattle of a milk float as it delivered fresh milk to the street? It is a sound that UK residents will hear again as a great British institution returns to the country’s streets.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new company set up by a group of friends says it wants to update and improve the traditional milk delivery service and it is offering a £15 free milk hut to anybody who gives the service a go.

The Modern Milkman was set up by five friends and started as a single milk van. Now it is spreading its service across the UK and it is no longer just milk in glass bottles being delivered to doors. The company says it delivers over 150 different grocery items ranging from bread and eggs to iced oak lattes and brownies.

Customers can order via an app and get next day delivery before 7.30am on hundreds of fresh groceries and The Modern Milkman says all items from local UK farms are delivered in sustainable packaging.

You can check your postcode on The Modern Milkman website and claim your free drop box here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company says: “This Winter we're offering subscribers a free grocery dropbox, this helps keep their deliveries safe and warm for breakfast. As cold dark months approach subscribers of The Modern Milkman enjoy farm fresh groceries delivered straight to their door, not having to go on long walks in the rain to the grocery store for essentials.”

The updated milk delivery service has proved to be a hit with customers, who have left tens of thousands of five star reviews.

Pauline Woodhead, who uses the service, said: “I am so pleased. My milk eggs, bread, drinks, and yoghurts, are delivered regularly, My milk man comes very early hours of the morning, he is very quiet. I could get up at 5 or 7 and my order is on my doorstep, I have the app which is so easy to use and I can add, pause or delete. A great decision I made.”

Customers who want to give the service a try can search for their postcode here.