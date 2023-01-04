Diners who make the most of their time at Restaurant Hjem by staying overnight can now book one of three purpose-built luxury lodges.

Fine food lovers often book a room alongside a seat at the table for head chef Alex Nietosvuori’s attention-grabbing 12-course tasting menu.

As well as allowing them to take advantage of the exquisite wine pairing options on offer, staying overnight also means guests can enjoy a delicious breakfast, brimming with locally-sourced produce.

Now, in addition to the 11 en-suite bedrooms in the main building, guests have the option of spending the night in one of a trio of executive lodges, located opposite Restaurant Hjem in the village of Wall.

The three dwellings feature a double bed, seating area, en-suite bathroom and minibar, which comes complete with some liquid treats.

Lodge guests who want to have a more leisurely morning can also choose to have breakfast delivered to their door.

Ally Thompson, general manager at Hjem, said: “So many of our guests choose to book dinner, bed and breakfast when they’re planning their visit to Hjem and the addition of the three lodges has meant even more of them can do so.

Fine dining at Restaurant Hjem.

“We’ve been delighted with the response to the new rooms. which have been built and furnished to offer guests the opportunity to relax in style and comfort before and after their evening at Hjem.”

Restaurant Hjem serves a tasting menu for £120. Dinner B&B packages start at £360 for two guests sharing a room. To find out more visit www.restauranthjem.co.uk.

Head chef Alex Nietosvuori.

