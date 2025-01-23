Meal review: Finesse behind the garden wall in Bamburgh village

The Full Bamburgh Breakfast at the Bamburgh Walled Garden Café.

As soon as you walk through the gate at the newly renovated Bamburgh Walled Garden in the heart of the popular seaside village, it is evident that a lot of people have put in a huge amount of effort to get the attraction off the ground and I am convinced it will become a fabulous asset to the village, its community and the wider Northumberland tourism industry.

The cafe is part of the experience – and it is spectacular – the building is modern and stylish, yet in keeping with the classic grandeur of the castle itself, with the fortress-like, heavy wooden frame supporting contemporary, full-length windows looking out onto an inviting and exciting children's playpark, complete with a mini castle, climbing frames and slides. There are also as many tables and chairs outside as in, all waiting for the warmer climes of sppring and summer.

I loved the homely feature spots backed by stunning William Morris wallpaper. We were warmly welcomed by the staff and invited to choose from an extensive menu, which boasts a massive nod to local producers.

I chose to keep one of our party company by opting for the Full Bamburgh Breakfast! The meal arrived promptly – it was exquisite – not a word you would normally associate with a full English brekky, but each element was thoughtfully sourced, cooked and presented.

Eggs Royale breakfast at the Bamburgh Walled Garden Café.

The benchmark for the finest traditional breakfast in north Northumberland is set by the Running Fox. This was at least as good, if not better, more refined and tastier. For me, the highlight was the exquisite (there's that word again) hash browns – hand-crafted with added herbs and garlic, they were a real treat.

Grilled cherry tomatoes on the vine, delicious Bamburgh Bangers and bacon from Carters in the village, neat knobs of butter individually wrapped in paper, tasty black pudding and the most sumptuous white pudding with a consistency of pâté – everything oozed class.

And I haven't even mentioned the two fried free-range eggs, the baked beans neatly contained in a ramekin, the field mushroom and thick slice of brown bread. It was accompanied by a perfect bespoke blend of Pumphrey's coffee and glass of orange juice, all taking the humble ‘full English’ to another level.

We were so impressed that we decided to pop in the following day for lunch. The menu once more was heavily influenced by local delicacies, appropriately flagged.

Eyemouth lobster and crayfish roll at Bamburgh Walled Garden Café.

It was a difficult decision, but I plumped for Northumberland Crab Sandwiches. Beautifully presented, the thick slices of brown bloomer sheltered a generous layer of crab, which was gently flavoured with lemon and herbs. A dainty medley of crisps, a fresh rocket, watercress, red onion and small tomato salad with a lovely fresh dressing. A small pot of coleslaw completed the attractive picture.

Another one-word review – delightful! Around our table, the verdict was the same. I sneaked a taste of my daughter's Alnwick Ale Braised Beef Brisket and Bacon Jam served in a brioche bun – simply wow!

The test of a good restaurant is whether you would return again and again – the answer is an emphatic YES. Star rating: 9/10.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE BREAKFAST MENU

A feature wall inside the Bamburgh Walled Garden Café.

Full Bamburgh Breakfast (£15.95); Smaller Bamburgh Breakfast (£12.95); Veggie/Vegan option of Bamburgh Breakfast (£13.95); full breakfasts are served with a pot of tea or filtered Pumphrey’s coffee; Avocado on toast (£11.95); Soft scrambled eggs, with Bamburgh banger or smoked salmon (£9.95); Eggs Benedict (£12.95); Eggs Royale (£12.95); French Toasted Brioche with Lindisfarne berries (£10.95); ​Alnwick Rum waffles (£11.95); Craster kippers (£13.95); Bamburgh Banger bap (£5); R Carter & Son bacon bap (£5); Bacon/egg bap (£5.75); Sausage/egg bap (£5.75); Vegan sausage bap (£5.75); Toast/jam selection (£4.45).

CAFÉ AIMS TO KEEP IT LOCAL

The recurring theme of local produce also pervaded the lunch menu. Eyemouth Lobster and Crayfish Roll (£16.95) was a particular favourite on our table, as it was compared favourably with the best the south of France could offer on a recent trip.

The sliced smoked ham with Doddington smoked Cuddy’s Cove cheese on a toasted multi-seeded bagel (£12.95) and the North East chicken parmo and homemade red pepper pesto in a toasted ciabatta sandwich (£14.95) gave us two more reasons to make a return visit.

Northumberland Crab Sandwich at the Bamburgh Walled Garden Café.

There are plenty of vegan and vegetarian options, including butternut squash, sweet potato, chickpea and spinach curry (£13.95).

Walled Garden jacket potatoes (£9.55), with a variety of fillings plus slaw and side salad, looked a treat too. Side orders include Cajun potato wedges (£3.95), potato tots (crunchy golden potato bites, £3.95) and halloumi fries (£4.95). Other homemade sandwiches are also avilable at the counter.

FIRST PHASE OF GARDEN PROJECT OPENS ITS GATES

The café at the new Bamburgh Walled Garden welcomed its first customers on Friday, January 17. The previously dilapidated site in the heart of the village has been transformed by Bamburgh Castle Estate. So far, only the café is open, while the finishing touches are added to the rest of the site, including a sensory garden, labyrinth, an impressive-looking playground and a Changing Places toilet.

General manager Anne Rowley said: “We are so excited to share this brand new venture. Bamburgh Walled Garden brings a comfy café and a homely feel to Bamburgh village. Everyone is welcome, and we are very proud to be opening the café. The Walled Garden will be a brilliant asset to the village.”

At the end of last year, Bamburgh Castle Estate owner Francis Watson-Armstrong planted an oak sapling to mark the completion of the garden space. The attraction will be open all year round, creating 45 new jobs.

Alnwick Ale braised beef brisket and bacon jam in a brioche bun at the Bamburgh Walled Garden Café.

The café, built on the site of a former greenhouse, adds another dimension to the food offering in the village, with renowned butcher R Carter & Son, creator of the famous Bamburgh Banger, and celebrated seafood restaurant The Potted Lobster just over the road. Throw in Tte Lord Crewe, The Middle pub and the Victoria Hotel, plus the long-standing Copper Kettle Tearoom, and the culinary offering in Bamburgh looks very classy. And the Walled Garden Café owners have already said they will be proud to support local suppliers, farmers and growers.