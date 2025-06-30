One of the most calorific items is the brand-new Big Arch 🍔

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the most calorific items include the Big Mac and 20 Chicken McNuggets

McDonald’s large fries have 444 calories

McDonald’s shares nutritional information for its items

Legendary chain McDonald’s is one of the most beloved fast food chains.

From their breakfast options, limited edition items and classic menu staples such as the Big Mac, McDonald’s is a delicious treat to enjoy from time to time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are all aware that it certainly isn’t the healthiest meal to have but McDonald’s UK does have a low-calorie menu, which includes salads and wraps.

McDonald’s shares nutritional information as well as the calorie content of each item with customers.

Here are 10 of the most calorific items you can get on McDonald’s UK menu.

20 Chicken McNuggets Sharebox - 869

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chicken McNuggets available at McDonald’s are available as a six piece, nine piece, or as a ‘sharebox’ which includes 20 nuggets. 20 Chicken McNuggets have 869 calories.

Big Arch - 509 calories

McDonald’s newest limited edition item The Big Arch is one of the most calorific items on the menu, with 509 calories per burger.

McDonald's UK calories: 10 of the most calorific items you can get on the menu | gargantiopa - stock.adobe.com

Big Mac - 509 calories

McDonald’s Big Mac is absolutely iconic and delicious, but it is quite high in calories with 509 per burger.

Double Cheeseburger - 452

The Double Cheeseburger is included on McDonald’s Saver Menu. A Double Cheeseburger has 452 calories.

Cheeseburger Happy Meal - 440

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Happy Meals are McDonald’s answer to children’s meals, which have proven to be incredibly popular over the years. A range of Happy Meal options are available, including; Chicken McNuggets, Fish Bites Mayo Chicken, Veggie Bites and more. A Cheeseburger Happy Meal has 440 calories.

Large Fries - 444 calories

McDonald’s fries are available in the sizes; small, medium and large. Large fries have a calorie content of 444.

Sausage & Egg McMuffin - 424 calories

The Sausage & Egg McMuffin from McDonald’s is part of its Breakfast menu. It has 424 calories.

Large Chocolate Milkshake - 364 calories

Milkshakes are another McDonald’s staple, with chocolate one of the most popular flavours. A large chocolate milkshake has 364 calories.

Regular Smarties McFlurry - 273

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McFlurry’s are beloved ice creams made by McDonald’s, usually mixed with chocolate pieces. The Smarties McFlurry in the regular size has 273 calories.

Apple Pie - 243 calories

Apple Pie is a dessert option from McDonald’s. It has a calorie content amount of 243.

Let us know your thoughts on McDonald’s in the comment section below 👇