A fast food drive-through in Northumberland is set for a refurbishment.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Popular chain McDonald’s has submitted a planning application seeking to make some changes to its outlet near Cramlington.

If plans are approved, the location, off Moor Farm Roundabout, will be furnished with a new entrance lobby, updated drive-through booths, new outdoor furniture, and bike racks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McDonald’s did not confirm if the restaurant would close during the works or when they would take place.