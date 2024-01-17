McDonald's near Cramlington set for refurbishment project
A fast food drive-through in Northumberland is set for a refurbishment.
Popular chain McDonald’s has submitted a planning application seeking to make some changes to its outlet near Cramlington.
If plans are approved, the location, off Moor Farm Roundabout, will be furnished with a new entrance lobby, updated drive-through booths, new outdoor furniture, and bike racks.
McDonald’s did not confirm if the restaurant would close during the works or when they would take place.
Similar refurbishment plans were submitted last year concerning the McDonald’s in Blyth.