Matfen Hall hotel partners with Hepple Spirits Company to launch new gin
The new gin, 1832, is named after the stylish bar within the hotel.
Rich in flavours, the 1832 gin features zesty citrus notes, swell of rich juniper, and exotic spices.
The long finish is full of juniper notes enriched by subtle dark chocolate and bitter orange notes.
Chris Garden, head distiller and founder of Hepple Spirits Company, said: “At Hepple we have been able to stock our gins in some of the finest luxury establishments in the country, most notably Claridge’s Hotel.
"Now we are bringing our expertise and classical ingredients to Northumberland’s Matfen Hall. The prestige and grandeur of this luxury hotel fits perfectly with our brand to deliver unique flavours for their esteemed clientele.”
Matfen Hall’s head of commercial development, James O'Donnell, said: “The 1832 gin captures the essence of Matfen Hall - exceptional quality and unparalleled luxury.”