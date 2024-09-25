Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The nostalgic branding is back for a limited time 🍫

Snickers was originally named Marathon - before being changed in 1990

A limited edition ‘retro version’ is set to be launched

The bar with its original branding will be available exclusively in Morrisons stores

For those chocolate fans who still call Snickers by its original name Marathon, Mars Wrigley has announced that a limited edition of the bar using its original name is set to be launched.

Providing chocolate nostalgia, Mars Wrigley - the company behind the beloved nutty chocolate bar - has announced that a limited edition Marathon bar will be launched exclusively in Morrisons stores across the country.

The Marathon bar was the original name of the Snickers bar, renamed over 30 years ago in 1990.

Marathon bar makes comeback - over 30 years after name change to Snickers (Photo: Freuds) | Freuds

Now, the nostalgic branding will be making a triumphant comeback as a retro edition of the Snickers bar will be launched, available from September to December.

The chocolate bar packaging will reflect the original design of the chocolate bar, which includes the name Marathon in blue, block capitals, surrounded by a red border - a design still used by the Snickers bar today. Underneath the name of the bar includes the description; ‘Retro Edition by Snickers’.

Senior Brand Manager of Mars Wrigley, Steve Waters said: “We’re excited to bring back the Marathon bar branding for a limited period. It’s a great way to celebrate over 90 years of Mars making chocolate in the UK. We hope fans of Snickers, who remember when it was called Marathon, will enjoy picking it up in store!”

While Snickers will be going back to its heritage branding for a limited time, the chocolate bar itself will remain the same.

