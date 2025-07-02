Mamma Mia! New pizza counter and meal deal offer launches on Morrison’s Market Street.

Morrisons is introducing a brand new pizza range at its Market Street Pizza Counter, alongside an irresistible meal deal.

Customers can pick up two freshly prepared pizzas, including 11” inch Woodfired or Stuffed Crust or 14” Stonebaked and a side or dessert for just £10, saving up to £5.50.

Morrisons new pizza counter range includes classics such as the Woodfired Margherita Pizza (£6.00), Woodfired Ham Hock, BBQ & Pineapple Pizza (£6.00) and the Loaded Carnivore Stuffed Crust Pizza (£6.00). Morrisons sell approximately 11.5 million pizzas each year from its Pizza Counters - lined up end to end, this is enough pizza to cover the distance from Morrisons pizza base supplier in Italy to its Morrisons Head Office in Bradford and back again.

Meat lovers are bound to love the new Loaded BBQ Chicken & Bacon Stuffed Crust Pizza (£6.00), whilst vegetarians can take home the Woodfired Butternut Squash, Portobello Mushroom & Roast Veg Pizza (£6.00). The Woodfired range, hailing from Italy, is brand new to Morrisons Market Street, and offers an authentic Italian-style pizza flavour.

Morrisons is also offering customers a selection of tasty 14” Thin Stonebaked Pizzas to choose from including Pepperoni (£5.00), Extra Cheesy Feast (£5.00) and Mighty Meaty (£5.00).

For customers who prefer to mix and match their own toppings, the beloved ‘create your own pizza’ option is still available, included in the meal deal and expertly prepared by Morrisons Market Street Pizza experts.

Alongside new pizzas, Morrisons is also offering a feast of sides to choose from including classic Dough Balls (£2.00), Cheesy Nachos (£2.50) or the 10” inch Thin Stone Baked Garlic and Cheese Bread (£2.00), which is perfect for sharing. The Garlic Cheese Bomb with Hot Honey (£3.50) offers an explosion of flavors and is the perfect appetiser.

As part of the meal deal, customers are given the option to choose a dessert instead of a side. The Loop Churros with Chocolate Sauce & Cinnamon Sugar (£3.50) is the perfect sweet treat to enjoy on pizza night at home, whilst the Cookie Cup 2-pack (£2.50) is a mouth-watering option for date night.

For an extra £1, customers can also pick up a dip – Nashville Hot, Cheesy Pizza or Garlic & Herb (£1.50 each, 100g) – or a large bottle of Coke (1.25 Litre) to accompany their meal. What's more, customers can receive an extra 10% off the pizza counter meal deal every Monday, as part of a weekly Market Street counter discount.

Fraser Lovatt, Managing Director of Market Street at Morrisons, said: “We know our Market Street Pizza Counters are a much-loved part of our stores across the country. To celebrate launching the new menu, we wanted to offer customers an irresistible offer so they can take home a delicious and authentic Italian-style pizza made by our Market Street experts, with sides or a dessert to enjoy from the comfort of home, all at a purse pleasing price.”

In addition to the deal, Morrisons is also investing in digital enhancements to its Market Street counters, including interactive displays at the Pizza Counter. Customers still pay at the usual till point and the new screens provide the opportunity for customers to order their personalised pizzas for colleagues to create whilst they do the remainder of their shopping.

Morrisons new pizza counter range and meal deal is available in store now at all Morrisons Pizza Counters nationwide.

To find your nearest store please visit: https://my.morrisons.com/storefinder/