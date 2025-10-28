A village has been dubbed ‘one of the prettiest spots on the Northumberland coast’ by Conde Nast Traveller.

In an article detailing the best bars by the beach in the UK, The Ship Inn at Low Newton-by-the-Sea is recognised by the prestigious travel magazine.

As well as praising the pub, which has been recognised as having one of the best beer gardens in the UK, Conde Nast compliments the picturesque village itself.

The article details: “Low Newton-by-the-Sea is one of the prettiest spots on the Northumberland coast. It’s here, looking out towards the vast sandy beach, that you’ll find The Ship Inn.

Low Newton-by-the-Sea.

"The tiny pub sits in a horseshoe of whitewashed cottages set around a village green where a cluster of trestle tables face the sea. Order a pint of Sandcastles at Dawn or Dolly Daydream, just two of the 20 brews made at The Ship’s on-site microbrewery.”

The piece also complements the pub’s fresh food – sourced from local farms and fishermen.