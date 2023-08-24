The firm, which already has over 200 locations in the UK, will open a new venue, named Costello Lounge, in Manor Walks Shopping Centre this December.

The bar and restaurant will be open from breakfast through to dinner and drinks, and the firm says it will be family friendly.

Gemma Irwin, Community Manager at Loungers, said: “We are so looking forward to opening the doors of Coltello Lounge in December.

Coltello Lounge will open this year. (Photo by Loungers)

“We hope our family friendly environment and top-notch food and drink offering will prove popular with local residents.

“We are passionate about integrating genuinely into the communities we serve so we are looking forward to meeting everyone and to playing our part at the heart of Cramlington’s food and drink scene.

“Anyone looking for a space to host events or groups should pop in once we are open. We would love to hear from them and see what we can do to help.”

There will be kids, gluten-free, and vegan menus available at Coltello Lounge, as well as highchairs, baby changing facilities, and things to keep children entertained such as books, games, and colouring.

Loungers, which is headquartered in Bristol, has begun hiring for the new venue, with jobs available at thelounges.co.uk/jobs/.

This announcement follows Loungers opening a new venue in Morpeth, at Sanderson Arcade.