Plans have been drawn up for the £1million conversion of a former bank into a cafe bar.

Loungers UK want to redevelop the former Barclays Bank branch in Alnwick which closed in 2023.

The hospitality firm already operates 250 sites across the country, including Martino in Morpeth.

It envisages that in the region of 30 jobs would be created at the site on Bondgate Within.

The former Barclays in Alnwick.

A planning report lodged on the company’s behalf states: ‘The Lounges are all uniquely designed, with an emphasis on creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for families (as well as four legged friends).

‘The aim of every Lounge is to tie in with local customers, so that they can make of the Lounge what they will; whether a customer wants to come in for a coffee after dropping children to school, a working lunch, or a tipple after work.’

It continues: ‘Leases are for 15 years, so they invest very wisely and in high-quality goods for every one of their sites; they are designed to last.

‘Lounge’s history extends back to 2002, they have only closed six sites in total, the majority of which were legacy sites that were just too small for current offer and customer demand.

‘Based on current proposals, the conversion of this property will represent an investment cost of approximately £1million.’

A planning assessment states the proposal will support the vitality and viability of the town centre.

‘The application will facilitate the re-use of a currently unused building and provide a high-quality cafe/restaurant which will comply with relevant local and national planning policy.

‘The scheme would not lead to any detrimental harm to the surrounding Conservation Area, and will bring the vacant unit back into beneficial use offering to enhancing the vitality and viability of the local area.’

The planning application lodged with Northumberland County Council seeks permission for the installation of plant and extract equipment alongside minor external alterations to enable its occupation as a Loungers café/bar and restaurant.

Other minor external alterations include the reinstatement of the original window to the frontage which previously housed an ATM.

Alnwick Town Council has made no objection but is seeking further detail from the public protection department, while a local resident has called for reassurances on access rights and noise and odour controls.