Lord Crewe in Bamburgh thrilled with awards following AA inspection
After reopening less than one year ago, the Lord Crewe in Bamburgh has picked up three awards following an AA inspection.
The venue was awarded five stars for its accommodation, one rosette for culinary excellence and an AA Breakfast Award.
Joining only seven other restaurants in Northumberland to be awarded an AA rosette, the team at the Lord Crewe are thrilled to gain the prestigious award that recognises restaurants that ‘achieve standards that stand out in their local area’.
The Lord Crewe’s accommodation was also awarded 5 Stars for excellent hospitality, amenities, decor and cleanliness.
General manager, Joann Mailer, said: “We’re thrilled to have been accredited such prestigious awards by the AA.
“To have achieved this under one year since we reopened is the result of a true team effort - from our talented kitchen team, to our front of house staff and housekeeping.
“All of our staff have worked extremely hard to maintain such high standards and it’s fantastic to have this recognised by the AA.”
Last year, the restaurant, bar and boutique rooms underwent a huge transformation as the building was renovated, which included a brand-new kitchen, decor and menus.
Its restaurant now specialises in luxurious seafood dishes, with a strong focus on high-quality and local produce.