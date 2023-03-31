The venue was awarded five stars for its accommodation, one rosette for culinary excellence and an AA Breakfast Award.

Joining only seven other restaurants in Northumberland to be awarded an AA rosette, the team at the Lord Crewe are thrilled to gain the prestigious award that recognises restaurants that ‘achieve standards that stand out in their local area’.

The Lord Crewe’s accommodation was also awarded 5 Stars for excellent hospitality, amenities, decor and cleanliness.

Celebrations for staff at the Lord Crewe in Bamburgh.

General manager, Joann Mailer, said: “We’re thrilled to have been accredited such prestigious awards by the AA.

“To have achieved this under one year since we reopened is the result of a true team effort - from our talented kitchen team, to our front of house staff and housekeeping.

“All of our staff have worked extremely hard to maintain such high standards and it’s fantastic to have this recognised by the AA.”

Last year, the restaurant, bar and boutique rooms underwent a huge transformation as the building was renovated, which included a brand-new kitchen, decor and menus.

A seafood dish at the Lord Crewe in Bamburgh.

Its restaurant now specialises in luxurious seafood dishes, with a strong focus on high-quality and local produce.

The award-winning venue is just a stone’s throw away from one of Northumberland’s most iconic landmarks, Bamburgh Castle, and views of the Castle can be seen throughout the building. The venue is also just a short walk from Bamburgh beach, and nearby to popular destinations Alnwick and Seahouses.