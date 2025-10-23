Local food and drink to be promoted under new Taste of Northumberland banner

A new initiative celebrating and supporting Northumberland’s exceptional local food, drink and hospitality is being launched this autumn.

Taste of Northumberland brings together producers, retailers, hospitality venues, and food lovers under one recognisable brand that champions the quality, provenance, and diversity of the county’s local produce.

The initiative has been created in partnership between Northumberland County Council and Food and Drink North East (FADNE).

It has been working closely with Business Northumberland, the Northumberland Small Business Service, and Visit Northumberland to understand what local businesses need from a modern, practical accreditation programme.

Taste of Northumberland will give producers the opportunity to showcase their products, access new markets, and benefit from a range of business support, marketing initiatives, and collaboration opportunities.

Cllr Richard Wearmouth, deputy council leader, said: “Taste of Northumberland stands for quality, authenticity, and local pride. By working with Food and Drink North East, we’re ensuring the scheme evolves with the industry, offering producers and hospitality businesses the recognition, support, and visibility they deserve.

“This marks an exciting new chapter for local food and drink in our county.”

To qualify, businesses must demonstrate authentic local sourcing and production, as well as meet recognised food quality standards.

Qualifying members can display the official Taste of Northumberland logo, a recognised mark of provenance that assures consumers of genuine Northumberland ingredients, artisan skill and trusted supply chains. This endorsement can feature on product labels, menus and marketing materials.

Members can also gain access to expert advice, training, networking and promotional activity.

Chris Jewitt, CEO of Food and Drink North East (FADNE), said: “We’re proud to be partnering with Northumberland County Council to bring new energy and opportunity to Taste of Northumberland.

“The county is home to some of the most talented and passionate producers in the UK. This relaunch is about shining a light on their work, creating stronger connections between local businesses, and putting Northumberland firmly on the map as a leader in food, drink and hospitality.”

The launch was officially unveiled during FADNE’s Room With A View event.

It saw panellists including Cllr Richard Wearmouth, Si King (The Hairy Bikers and Propa), Chris Ferguson (Ad Gefrin), Terry Laybourne (21 Hospitality Group), Michael Dickson (Dicksons), and Caroline Bell (Acorn Dairy) exploring the power of provenance and unpacking the region's food identity.