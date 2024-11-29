Lesbury pub reopens after a four week closure and £330,000 upgrade

By Lauren Coulson
Published 29th Nov 2024, 13:33 BST
A Lesbury pub has received a stylish £330,000 upgrade just in time for the festive season.

The Coach Inn initially reopened after a four year absence in February with a refreshed interior.

However, there were always plans for further work and these have taken place over the past four weeks under the watch of licensee Chris Greaves and Heineken-owned Star Pubs.

During a soft launch, residents could see the improvements made and were encouraged to enjoy the new bar and have a sneak peak at the new menu, with one pubgoer stating the refurbishment had “lifted it not lost it”.

The inside was given a stylish country pub look, with retained open fireplaces, new light fittings and an upgraded kitchen and toilets, while the outside saw an improved beer garden with new plants, furniture and paving.

Pub operator Chris previously said: "It's just going to be sympathetic to the country pub. The aim is not to rip up the character of what the pub is at the moment – it's really just to enhance it.

“We'll be majoring in fish and chips, steaks from local butchers and pub classics as our core menu – very much a homemade gastropub style.”

Since its addition to the village, it proved to be popular with locals and received a warm welcome with a regular drinking and eating crowd enjoying their old light bite menu.

Now, with a proper menu, Chris and his staff look forward to being able to fully embrace visitors.

Chef Tracey Hayes will deliver a menu of pub classics, with lighter options at lunchtime and a cracking Sunday roast thanks to the new upgrades to the kitchen and dining area.

