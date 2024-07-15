Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pan-Asian restaurant ‘Leo’ is now open with a menu and live bookings in Alnwick.

The restaurant is on Clayport Street and is serving Thai food to begin with, leaving room for the possibility of adding Korean and Japanese food in the future, which is a concept that is increasingly growing in popularity in the south of England.

After a total makeover, the venue can now sit 42 people in the stylish restaurant, which reflects the healthy and natural produce that Thai food focusses on.

The restaurant is co-owned by Abdul Salaam, who owns Alnwick businesses Mumbai Flavours and Sherkhan, and his uncle Abdul Muhit, who owns Morpeth Tandoori and Dhamaka in Cramlington, and after a couple of delays they are now ready to serve customers with their 51 combined years business experience.

Leo Pan-Asian Cuisine team.

Thai food will be a new venture for the duo, which is why they have collaborated with the talented Num, who is from the Buri Ram region of Thailand and began her culinary journey at just seven years old and cooked a meal for her whole school at the age of eight.

Num has lots of experience with cooking Thai food and is bringing a team of talent to help seamlessly run the restaurant for the public to experience some of the best dishes the world has to offer.

Leo is open seven days a week, with a lunch menu available on Saturdays, and will soon be offering takeaway orders to collect in the upcoming weeks after the team settles in.

You can check out their menu and find out how to book here.