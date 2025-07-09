Leo in Alnwick celebrates first anniversary by donating all proceeds to local charities
Leo opened its doors on the July 15 2024, after a turbulent few months of delays whilst refurbishing the derelict premises on Clayport Street in Alnwick town centre.
One year later and the restaurant has become very popular with locals and tourists alike, renowned for their authentic Thai food prepared to a very high standard, and welcoming customer service.
To celebrate their anniversary, the team at Leo have organised a charity evening on Tuesday, July 15 with 100% of sales on the evening being donated.
But, the charity has not been chosen yet, and guests on the evening will be the ones choosing the charity which they would like the money to go to.
All guests will be given a piece of paper to write the name of a local charity on. At the end of the evening, all pieces of paper will go into a hat and two will be drawn at random. The chosen charities will receive 100% of the nights sales between them.
Another addition to the event is a special menu which head chef Num has put together from her over 20 years experience in Thai kitchens across the world. The set-menu will be available alongside the regular menu, featuring a range of dishes only available for one night.
Those who wish to attend the charity night should call the restaurant to book on 01665 497633.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.