A popular Thai restaurant in Alnwick is celebrating their first anniversary by donating 100% of proceeds to a local charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leo opened its doors on the July 15 2024, after a turbulent few months of delays whilst refurbishing the derelict premises on Clayport Street in Alnwick town centre.

One year later and the restaurant has become very popular with locals and tourists alike, renowned for their authentic Thai food prepared to a very high standard, and welcoming customer service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate their anniversary, the team at Leo have organised a charity evening on Tuesday, July 15 with 100% of sales on the evening being donated.

The team at Leo Alnwick are celebrating one year since opening.

But, the charity has not been chosen yet, and guests on the evening will be the ones choosing the charity which they would like the money to go to.

All guests will be given a piece of paper to write the name of a local charity on. At the end of the evening, all pieces of paper will go into a hat and two will be drawn at random. The chosen charities will receive 100% of the nights sales between them.

Another addition to the event is a special menu which head chef Num has put together from her over 20 years experience in Thai kitchens across the world. The set-menu will be available alongside the regular menu, featuring a range of dishes only available for one night.

Those who wish to attend the charity night should call the restaurant to book on 01665 497633.