Nala and Teddi Shaw, aged two and one, have the genetic disorder Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) – a rare life-limiting disease which affects the brain, spinal cord and peripheral nerves.

Tragically, the elder sister is not able to receive treatment, and is not expected to live beyond childhood.

However, there is hope for Teddi, who has started a course of gene therapy treatment.

Head chef Mohammed Ali is creating a set menu to raise funds for the family.

Lal Khazana, based in Shilbottle, is hosting a fundraising evening for the youngsters and their family, who also live in Shilbottle.

The money raised will help meet the costs of hospital travel, medical equipment and days out to create family memories.

On Wednesday October 19, the popular restaurant will offer a £20 set menu, which includes an appetiser, starter, main course and side orders. For every meal purchased, £5 will go to the Shaw family.

The deal is available to customers dining in or taking away, to try and raise as much cash as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nala and Teddi Shaw.

Raffle tickets will also be available on the night, offering customers a chance to win a range of prizes donated by local businesses and residents.

Grateful mum Ally Wallace said: “We can’t thank Lal Kazana enough for putting this night together to raise money for our girls.

“We continue to be overwhelmed by the support and love from the community. We’re very lucky to live in a place filled with amazing people and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The money being raised by everyone is allowing us to make beautiful memories and purchase things to keep Nala more comfortable, without financial worry on top of this very hard time.”

Lal Khazana is hosting a fundraising night for Nala and Teddi Shaw.

In 2019, the restaurant won ‘Best In Northumberland’ award, and is now using their much-loved reputation and loyal customers to help the local family.