Lal Khazana spice up the coronation with a curry fit for a king
Lal Khazana is ready to spice up King Charles III’s coronation with a curry designed to mark the occassion.
As the coronation fast approaches, the chefs at Lal Khazana have been perfecting a coronation recipe to celebrate the new King.
Based on a royal recipe, the chefs have created a curry made up of chicken, onions, garlic, peppers and a carefully crafted blend of their best spices to add a deliciously distinctive flavour. It will be served with pilau rice.
Ash Hussain, assistant manager, said: “The chefs at Lal Khazana would like to mark the special occasion by paying the ultimate tribute 'a curry fit for a king'.
"It's already proving to be popular with many of our regular customers who have pre-ordered the curry for the special occasion.”
The curry will be available from May 5 until May 8, for both takeaways and those who wish to dine in.