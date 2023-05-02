As the coronation fast approaches, the chefs at Lal Khazana have been perfecting a coronation recipe to celebrate the new King.

Based on a royal recipe, the chefs have created a curry made up of chicken, onions, garlic, peppers and a carefully crafted blend of their best spices to add a deliciously distinctive flavour. It will be served with pilau rice.

Ash Hussain, assistant manager, said: “The chefs at Lal Khazana would like to mark the special occasion by paying the ultimate tribute 'a curry fit for a king'.

Lal Khazana has created a curry to mark the coronation.

"It's already proving to be popular with many of our regular customers who have pre-ordered the curry for the special occasion.”

The curry will be available from May 5 until May 8, for both takeaways and those who wish to dine in.

