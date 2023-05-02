News you can trust since 1854
Lal Khazana spice up the coronation with a curry fit for a king

Lal Khazana is ready to spice up King Charles III’s coronation with a curry designed to mark the occassion.

By Charlie Watson
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

As the coronation fast approaches, the chefs at Lal Khazana have been perfecting a coronation recipe to celebrate the new King.

Based on a royal recipe, the chefs have created a curry made up of chicken, onions, garlic, peppers and a carefully crafted blend of their best spices to add a deliciously distinctive flavour. It will be served with pilau rice.

Ash Hussain, assistant manager, said: “The chefs at Lal Khazana would like to mark the special occasion by paying the ultimate tribute 'a curry fit for a king'.

Lal Khazana has created a curry to mark the coronation.Lal Khazana has created a curry to mark the coronation.
"It's already proving to be popular with many of our regular customers who have pre-ordered the curry for the special occasion.”

The curry will be available from May 5 until May 8, for both takeaways and those who wish to dine in.

Lal Khazana in Shilbottle.Lal Khazana in Shilbottle.
Lal Khazana in Shilbottle.
