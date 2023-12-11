Lal Khazana in Shilbottle was awarded Northumberland Restaurant of the Year at the North East Bangladeshi Curry Awards 2023.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was nominated for the award by customers and selected for the finals by a panel of experienced dining judges. They underwent a thorough evaluation of food hygiene, culinary quality, service and authenticity.

The Mayor of Gateshead, Eileen McMaster, presented the award in a ceremony at The Fed, with over 300 guests in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ash Hussain, assistant manager, said: “We are delighted to be named Restaurant of the Year – a fantastic recognition. A special thanks to our amazing team for their hard work and dedication, and of course, a big shout out to all our lovely customers who are the heart of Lal Khazana. The award is great way to end the year.”