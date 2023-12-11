Lal Khazana in Shilbottle wins Northumberland Restaurant of the Year award
It was nominated for the award by customers and selected for the finals by a panel of experienced dining judges. They underwent a thorough evaluation of food hygiene, culinary quality, service and authenticity.
The Mayor of Gateshead, Eileen McMaster, presented the award in a ceremony at The Fed, with over 300 guests in attendance.
Ash Hussain, assistant manager, said: “We are delighted to be named Restaurant of the Year – a fantastic recognition. A special thanks to our amazing team for their hard work and dedication, and of course, a big shout out to all our lovely customers who are the heart of Lal Khazana. The award is great way to end the year.”
With a five star rating on TripAdvisor, the restaurant was also awarded TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Award 2023 earlier in the year putting it in the top ten percent of restaurants worldwide.