Lal Khazana in Shilbottle wins Northumberland Restaurant of the Year award

Lal Khazana in Shilbottle was awarded Northumberland Restaurant of the Year at the North East Bangladeshi Curry Awards 2023.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 11th Dec 2023, 13:40 GMT
It was nominated for the award by customers and selected for the finals by a panel of experienced dining judges. They underwent a thorough evaluation of food hygiene, culinary quality, service and authenticity.

The Mayor of Gateshead, Eileen McMaster, presented the award in a ceremony at The Fed, with over 300 guests in attendance.

Ash Hussain, assistant manager, said: “We are delighted to be named Restaurant of the Year – a fantastic recognition. A special thanks to our amazing team for their hard work and dedication, and of course, a big shout out to all our lovely customers who are the heart of Lal Khazana. The award is great way to end the year.”

With a five star rating on TripAdvisor, the restaurant was also awarded TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Award 2023 earlier in the year putting it in the top ten percent of restaurants worldwide.

