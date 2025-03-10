A Northumberland pub has won a regional accolade from The Times and The Sunday Times.

It has revealed its definitive list of the 100 Best Places to Stay from across the UK, online now and as a supplement within the newspaper on Sunday 16th March

The Angel at Hetton in Skipton, North Yorkshire is named the best place to stay in the North and Northeast. The judges praised the 15th-century inn, nestled in a dreamy fold of the Yorkshire Dales, for combining award-winning food, upmarket bedrooms, and the warmest of Yorkshire welcomes.

Kirkstyle Inn and Sportsmans Rest, near Slaggyford on the Northumberland and Cumbria border, wins Best Pub Stay, with the guide saying “A night here is first of all an act of exploration, followed by revelation, and finished with a contented sigh as you settle into your snug, earth-toned bedroom.”

The Kirkstyle Inn.

Saltmoore in Whitby, North Yorkshire is the Best Beach Hotel of the Year, and the guide praises its owner ex-Love Island contestant Montana Brown and her fiance for turning this hotel into a “super-sexy beach bolthole.”

Claire Irvin, head of travel of The Times and The Sunday Times, says: “The judging process for this year's Best Places To Stay awards has been as rigorous as ever, as our criteria combines with the ever-increasing importance our readers place on value for money in travel to find a shortlist worthy of their visit.

"This value is subjective – our readers covet multiple breaks across the year and are lucky to have the time and money to spend on them – however, each trip needs to be individually unique and memorable. And with international destinations easier than ever before to reach, UK hotels have their work cut out to compete on all levels. Luckily for us, they are rising to the challenge as never before.

“The price points of each hotel chosen may differ but they all share the same commitment to consistency and excellence our readers – and their hard-earned cash – deserve.”

The Kirkstyle Inn, near Slaggyford.

Susan d’Arcy, hotel expert at The Times and The Sunday Times, adds: "One of the things that has impressed us most when travelling around the country this year is the welcome. Hotel teams appreciate that there's a lot of choice out there and they're really going the extra mile to deliver friendly and knowledgeable service. It makes all the difference to a stay."

The guide is split into ten regions: London, Southeast, Southwest, Central, East, North & Northeast, Northwest, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland. With writers from The Times and The Sunday Times travelling from the Scottish Highlands to the coasts of Cornwall, and bustling boroughs to coaching inns hidden away in the deep countryside, there’s something for every taste, budget and location.

There are also winners in thirteen different categories; Affordable, Beach, Blow-the-Budget, Boutique, City, Countryside, Disruptor, Family-Friendly, Foodie, One-to-Watch, Pub Stay, Romantic, and Sports.

The guide focuses on the things that really matter; hotels with the essentials of comfort, great service and value, as well as personality and warmth.