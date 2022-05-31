It’s got all of the great sweet components – cake, cream, custard, fruit AND jelly. What’s not to love?

So, with celebrations for Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee almost upon us, I decided to try my hand at a version of the competition-winning Platinum Pudding dish.

Created by Jemma Melvin from Southport, the Lemon Swiss Roll and Amaretti Trifle was chosen as the champion of the Fortnum & Mason Platinum Pudding competition.

Judges included Great British Bake Off winner Dr Rahul Mandal, chef Monica Galetti and Dame Mary Berry, who said: “It’s absolutely wonderful. I think Britain is going to be so delighted and the Queen too.”

The delicious dish will forever be associated with 2022’s Platinum Jubilee – and become a part of Fortnum’s history.

But, what to do if you fancy a taste of the trifle but don’t have time to make all of the bits from scratch?

We tried out a version of the Platinum Pudding - Lemon Swiss Roll and Amaretti Trifle - for the bank holiday.

Well, we didn’t have time to make a swiss roll, lemon curd or custard either. Instead, we DID have time to pop to the shops and assemble our own at home.

Take a look at the video on this story to see how it turned out – and read on to find out what you need to do your own.

What‘s in Jemma's Lemon Swiss Roll & Amaretti Trifle?

Jemma’s delicious-looking recipe proves she’s a star baker to be reckoned with.

It may not be as posh as the made-from-scratch version - but we gave it a good go!

The parts of her trifle are – quite rightly – made from scratch and beautifully assembled in a six-pint trifle dish for 20 hungry guests.

Here’s what’s on her recipe list:

Two swiss rolls

Lemon curd

St Clement’s jelly

Custard

Amaretti biscuits

Chunky Mandarin coulis

Jewelled chocolate bark

To assemble and finish the dish: Double cream

What can I use in the Jubilee trifle instead?

We took some cheeky trifle shortcuts and used ready-made versions of the components instead of making our own.

But with the nation in a trifle-making frenzy, we had to visit a couple of shops to get what we needed to create our own version.

The below ingredients were from Lidl, M&S and Sainsburys – and we had to use some artistic license with a few bits. Sorry, Jemma!

Here’s what we used in a trifle to serve around six people, depending on how hungry they are:

The base: M&S Lemon Curd Sponge Roll (£1.75) and Hartley’s Sugar Free Orange Jelly (one sachet).

The middle bit: M&S Italian Amaretti (£2), tinned custard (one tin) and tinned Mandarin segments (one tin).

The topping and decoration: Double cream (600ml), M&S Mini Lemon Meringues (£1.20) and Lidl Mister Choc Giant White Chocolate Buttons (89p).

It may not taste quite as refined as Jemma’s, but we think it’s smart enough for the occasion and a nice treat for the whole family too.

If you want to try out the winning recipe and make your Jubilee trifle from scratch, we salute you! Here’s where you can see Jemma’s ingredients and method.