Italian restaurants: 13 highly rated options in Northumberland according to Google reviews

By Andrew Coulson
Published 26th Mar 2025, 17:22 BST
Northumberland has a wide range of high quality places to go for a meal out.

And this is certainly the case when it comes to Italian restaurants.

So to help those of you thinking about going out for an Italian dish in the next week or so, here is a selection of popular eateries across the county and their Google ranking.

1. Lollo Rosso Italia, Morpeth

A 4.7-star ranking according to Google, with 1,766 reviews. Photo: Google

2. Panuccis, Cramlington

A 4.6-star ranking according to Google, with 357 reviews. Photo: Google

3. Di Sopra, Alnwick

A 4.6-star ranking according to Google, with 560 reviews. Photo: Google

4. La Torre Italian Restaurant, Bedlington

A 4.5-star ranking according to Google, with 694 reviews. Photo: Google

