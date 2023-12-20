Introducing the Oreo Puffer ‘Snacket’ allowing the wearer to playfully snack on-the-go

It might be the most wonderful time of the year, but research from the world’s no.1 cookie brand, OREO, reveals over half of Brits find the festive season a stressful time (57 per cent), with four in ten looking to be more playful as a result (40 per cent).

In response, OREO has created a test sample of a first-of-its-kind snacking jacket, dubbed the OREO Puffer Snacket. The prototype, inspired by the OREO seasonal range, is designed to inject fun and frivolity into the festivities with its unique design and clever capabilities.

Stylistically influenced by OREO’s iconic colours, the design takes inspiration from a new trend the brand has coined as ‘Snack-core’ - where fashion incorporates utilitarian features to allow for snacking, the innovative design includes hidden features such as:

Crush proof technology preventing crumb calamities, ensuring cookies remain in tact all day long;

The OREO Puffer ‘Snacket’ prototype.

Melt-proof insulation to preserve the white chocolate that encases OREO Snowy Enrobed cookies;

An integrated cookie dispenser so you can share your favourite snacks with your loved ones whilst out and about;

Shape shifting technology, allowing you to turn the cosy puffer into a cape so you’re handsfree to tackle any task;

Made for the sartorially stylish, the prototype Snacket pays homage to the iconic black and white cookie, tailored with a bespoke OREO branded lining, a cookie arm patch and adorned with a delicious finishing touch; a zipper in the shape of a mini OREO. Complete with plenty of cookie storage perfect for sharing, the jacket aims to please the 71per cent of Brits who state an easy snack on-the-go can help them through the stressful errands of the festive season.

The Snacket took over 100 hours to create with more than five versions to perfect the shape, hidden tech and durability.

Specific design elements were incorporated after OREO revealed what Brits are looking for when it comes to stylish, snack friendly attire. It’s clear that protection is key, as more than a quarter require crush-proof pockets (28%), followed by insulation to stop snacks from melting (17%) and maximum snack storage (15%). All the while, adopting a comfortable (36%), stylish and modern design (14%).

Josep Sallares, Brand Manager at Mondelēz International, said: “We know that people are looking for more ways to be playful at this time of year and our OREO Puffer Jacket, or the ‘Snacket’ as we’ve dubbed it, is a great example of how we can inject some playfulness at a time of year that’s often quite stressful.

“As the temperature drops this week, we’re excited to release this Snacket concept as a glimpse into what could be the perfect festive fashion statement. Although this particular jacket is not available to purchase, we won’t rule out a return by popular demand in the future!”

Samara Potter, fashion designer at Plunge Creations which developed the prototype, said: “We loved creating the OREO Puffer Snacket, inspired by ‘Snack-core’, an emerging fashion trend that fuses street style with functions that make snacking on the go feasible. We hope this new style inspires people to playfully enjoy their favourite snack on the go, whilst looking like one.”