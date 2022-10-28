Responding to a huge surge in dog ownership since the pandemic, the Inn Collection Group wanted to do more than just allow pets into some of its premises.

It has therefore gone a step further, and solved the problem of dogs begging their owners for food at the dinner table by devising a bar food menu just for dogs.

As well as the Bamburgh Castle Inn, the menu is being offered at The Lindisfarne Inn near Berwick, The Commissioners Quay Inn at Blyth, The Amble Inn in Amble and The Hoggs Head in Alnwick.

The Bamburgh Castle Inn is one of the places offering the menu for our four legged friends.

The menu includes doggie tapas: roast dinner bark bones, doggie sausages, Belgian fries and cheese biscuits priced at £2 each, or three for £5.

Choices for a main meal include a roast dinner or fish and chips at £5 each. And, instead of water with the meal, dogs can have ‘beers’ and ‘cocktails’ designed specifically for our four-legged friends.

Restaurants also have a designated pet-friendly zone and many of the Inn Collection’s hotels offer dog-friendly rooms, which are usually just £10 more.

The Inn Collection Group used to be based at Cawledge Business Park in Alnwick, but moved its 60-strong head office and central reservations team into new premises at Newcastle’s Quorum Park in June this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad