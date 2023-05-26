The Amble Inn and The Commissioners Quay Inn are offering a complimentary two-course meal from their children’s menu to a youngster dining when an adult main course is purchased.

Offering savings up to £10.50, the deal is designed to help during the holidays when household budgets continue to feel the pinch of the cost of living crisis.

Children’s menus at The Inn Collection Group offer something for hungry youngsters, with a wide-ranging menu catering from the fussy to the adventurous and everywhere in between.

The Commissioners Quay Inn and The Amble Inn.

Announcing the offer, Tom Adlam, head of food at The Inn Collection Group, said: “We’re delighted to be putting the selected inns forward as a place to enjoy an affordable meal out during the May half-term and hope to see lots of families joining us and taking up the offer.

“Our kitchens are packed with talented chefs making delicious pub food with the very best fresh ingredients and with this offer running throughout the week, there is no better time to come along and enjoy their dishes.”

From timeless pub classics fish & chips and ham, egg & chips, there is also a delicious cherry tomato and meatball linguine and a children’s platter offering vegetable sticks, ham, couscous, cheese, bread & butter – perfect for picking at.

Joining the above, a superfood salad of chickpeas, beetroot, kale and sprouting broccoli, pomegranate and citrus dressing is a superb vegetarian alternative whilst a Thai mussel broth is a great option for kids that have developed a taste for shellfish.

Desserts are available to choose from to finish the meal with a warm chocolate brownie served with salted caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream, a knickerbocker glory made from vanilla and strawberry ice cream and finished off by strawberry sauce whipped cream or a scoop of ice cream or sorbet.