Indian takeaway in Northumberland is handed shocking ZERO rating for hygiene
A Northumberland takeaway has been ordered by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) to improve its hygiene standards.
Pegswood Tandoori, situated at 4 De Walden Terrace in Pegswood, was given a zero score after being inspected on August 10.
The ratings aim to help the public make informed choices about where to buy and eat food. The ratings are:
5 – hygiene standards are very good;
4 – hygiene standards are good;
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory;
2 – some improvement is necessary;
1 – major improvement is necessary.
0 – urgent improvement is necessary.
Company B, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at North End, Longhoughton, was handed a five-out-of-five rating after being assessed on September 6.
Cafe @ 25, at 25 Bridge Street in Blyth, received a similar five-star rating after being inspected on August 23.
And Subway, a takeaway at 45 Waterloo Road, Blyth, was given a score of four on August 5.