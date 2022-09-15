Pegswood Tandoori, situated at 4 De Walden Terrace in Pegswood, was given a zero score after being inspected on August 10.

The ratings aim to help the public make informed choices about where to buy and eat food. The ratings are:

5 – hygiene standards are very good;

A zero rating is the worst a venue can get, and means urgent improvement is necessary.

4 – hygiene standards are good;

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory;

2 – some improvement is necessary;

1 – major improvement is necessary.

0 – urgent improvement is necessary.

Company B, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at North End, Longhoughton, was handed a five-out-of-five rating after being assessed on September 6.

Cafe @ 25, at 25 Bridge Street in Blyth, received a similar five-star rating after being inspected on August 23.