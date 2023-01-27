The idea came to the ‘Rocky’ when Indian head masseuse, Hazel Smith, visited the cafe for some lunch and got chatting with the staff.

Massages are among the many ideas the popular lunch spot, near Rock, has up its sleeve to relax customers and help them feel at home this year.

Owner of the cafe, Andrew Byne, is eager to make the business a community spot, where people can slow down and feel comfortable.

The popular cafe is introducing massages to create a relaxing environment.

Andrew said: "We want it to be a community place and eventually to offer things like yoga. We get a lot of older adults come in, who all face a lot of stress.

"With tensions and stresses of life we thought it’d be quite nice to offer the Indian head massages so that people can come and have a bit of relaxation where their mind is taken away from everyday stresses then have a bit of lunch or coffee and cake.”

The massages will begin on March 3, and will be happening on the first Friday of every month to begin with.

Hazel, who has massage business Head and Sole, said: “When the opportunity came up I just thought this is a really nice thing to do. Andrew’s got such a lovely thing going there so I thought it would be amazing to get involved.