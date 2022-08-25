Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Food Hygiene Standards Agency rates businesses on a scale of one to five, with any rating below three meaning that hygiene levels are unsatisfactory.

Every year it produces a report detailing standards across the county, and this year an impressive 3186 businesses across the county are rated level three or above, 2790 of which, or 87.5%, were rated level five.

To determine hygiene levels, inspections are carried out each year which look at how food is handled, the physical condition of the business, how it manages ways of keeping food safe and processes, training and systems.

Venues should display a sticker indicating its food hygiene rating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These inspections aim to help residents and visitors choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving clear information about a venue’s hygiene standards.

Anywhere which supplies, sells or provides food is subject to a food hygiene inspection.

Welcoming the news, councillor Colin Horncastle, cabinet member with responsibility for community services, said: “To be above the national average is great for Northumberland. It shows that our food businesses are working extremely hard to have the very best hygiene standards.

“Our officers work closely with our local businesses to ensure they are supported in achieving good hygiene standards and we are confident that we can continue on this upward trend in the future.”

He added: “Local authority officers rate food businesses based on the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection.

"It is extremely important that this is carried out so our residents and visitors are well informed and can make their own decisions on where they eat and shop.“However, it is still the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law at all times and maintain good hygiene standards, and as we can see here through our high standards the majority of Northumberland’s businesses are choosing to do so.”

Rankings for the county are as follows:

5 – 2790

4 – 298

3 – 98

2 – 18

1 – 25

0 - 3

A total of 3,232 premises have been rated.

While businesses are not required to display food hygiene ratings, many choose to do so in their windows and online.