A Wooler pub has been bought by an expanding hospitality firm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hotels International has bought The Angel Inn from David and Nicola Lightfoot, its owners since 2000.

Phil Steel from Hotels International Ltd commented, “We are delighted to have added The Angel to our growing portfolio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We own the No1 Hotel just across the road, and so the purchase made perfect sense for us."

The Angel Inn, Wooler.

David Cash, regional director – Pubs & Restaurants at Christie & Co, said: “We have sold a number of sites to the buyers of The Angel, including The Ship and The Manor House on Holy Island, The Sun Inn at Warkworth, and Alnwick Squash Club.

"It’s really encouraging to see regional multi-operators continuing to expand in times of adversity and clearly the tourism industry in Northumberland is a major contributor to their success – something the region should be proud of!”

The pub was sold off a freehold asking price of £350,000.