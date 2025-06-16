Hotels International expands Northumberland portfolio with purchase of The Angel Inn in Wooler
Hotels International has bought The Angel Inn from David and Nicola Lightfoot, its owners since 2000.
Phil Steel from Hotels International Ltd commented, “We are delighted to have added The Angel to our growing portfolio.
"We own the No1 Hotel just across the road, and so the purchase made perfect sense for us."
David Cash, regional director – Pubs & Restaurants at Christie & Co, said: “We have sold a number of sites to the buyers of The Angel, including The Ship and The Manor House on Holy Island, The Sun Inn at Warkworth, and Alnwick Squash Club.
"It’s really encouraging to see regional multi-operators continuing to expand in times of adversity and clearly the tourism industry in Northumberland is a major contributor to their success – something the region should be proud of!”
The pub was sold off a freehold asking price of £350,000.