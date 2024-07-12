Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northumberland hotel and wedding venue has been nominated for an honour at the North of England Wedding Awards.

Lairds House, in Bedlington, has been nominated as a 2024 top venue after positive reviews from previous couples.

Marie Howett, events manager at Lairds House, said: “We are absolutely delighted and honoured that our past couples have taken the time to nominate us for the award.

“It means so much to be recognised for our hard work and dedication to making our couples' day so bespoke to themselves.

Lairds House is a hotel, wedding venue, and restaurant in Northumberland. (Photo by Lairds House)

“Every wedding that we have undertaken has been such a pleasure and, as events manager, it has been a privilege to support each couple in their wedding planning journey.

“To be part of a couple's wedding day provides such immense job satisfaction and pride in my work.”

Members of the public can vote in the awards at northofenglandweddingawards.co.uk/vote-2.

The hotel was also recently praised by TV personality Phil Spencer after he dined at Lairds House while filming locally.