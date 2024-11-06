A stellar first year has been celebrated at The Tynemouth Castle Inn.

The Inn Collection Group opened its flagship site on November 6 last year following a multi-million-pound renovation.

The new-look pub with rooms has since welcomed more than 32,000 sleepers into its 72 renovated bedrooms and served over 116,000 meals and 67,000 pints over the three most popular tipples alone.

Cocktails have also proven to be a big attraction, with just shy of 7,500 enjoyed by customers.

Fireworks for the reopening of the Tynemouth Castle Inn.

The Tynemouth Castle Inn has also enjoyed national recognition when named one of the UK’s 10 best coastal hotel renovations by The Guardian.

As part of the reopening, a piece of local history was also given a refresh with the famous unexploded bomb that sat within the grounds and was given a new lease of life thanks to local firm Monitor Coatings.

Delivered back to the site in March, the casing which dates back to an air raid in April 1941 now sits on the expansive outdoor terrace with an interpretation plaque detailing its story about to be installed.

The team at The Tynemouth Castle Inn have also been fostering links with the local community, with fundraising initiatives being held in support of the Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade and donations to a host of other local good causes.

One of the rooms at the Tynemouth Castle Inn. Picture: T Bloxham Inside Story Photography.

With the inn enjoying continued strong trading and on-site fish & chip shop Oswins and ice cream parlour Cones growing in stature, the team are looking forward to another exciting year.

General manager Jason Milburn said: “We’ve had an incredible first year with The Tynemouth Castle Inn. We know that it was going to be a special site, but I think we’ve been taken by surprise by just how people have responded to the refurbishment.

“The sheer number of drinks and meals that we have served means we’re regularly one of the top-performing inns across The Inn Collection Group and I’d like to thank everyone who has paid us a visit in the last year.

“From that incredible opening day and evening, it feels like we have never stopped, and I have to say well done to the team for all their efforts through some hugely busy days.”