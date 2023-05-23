Holy Island cafe opened by man who grew up on Lindisfarne
After a busy first week, owner Mark Douglas who grew up on the island, is over the moon.
He said: “I’ve been into fishing since I left school but I’ve been retired for two years now. I wanted something to do really, a new thing to focus on.
"It’s been good so far, a week in, but I’m prepared for a busy summer.”
The food spot is serving a range of meals ideal for picnics – breakfast rolls, fresh sandwiches and a range of drinks seven days a week.
Now living in Berwick, Mark has done a full circle as he spends his days on Holy Island again, like he did growing up.
He added: “It’s so nice to be back on the island. I left school and moved on but now I’m back with a little catering van.”