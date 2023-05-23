News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022
Boris Johnson referred to police over new Covid rule breaking claims
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up

Holy Island cafe opened by man who grew up on Lindisfarne

Causeway Cafe, a catering van located between Holy Island’s causeway and castle, has opened for business.
By Charlie Watson
Published 23rd May 2023, 16:21 BST- 1 min read

After a busy first week, owner Mark Douglas who grew up on the island, is over the moon.

He said: “I’ve been into fishing since I left school but I’ve been retired for two years now. I wanted something to do really, a new thing to focus on.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s been good so far, a week in, but I’m prepared for a busy summer.”

The Causeway Cafe will be open until the end of the summer.The Causeway Cafe will be open until the end of the summer.
The Causeway Cafe will be open until the end of the summer.
Most Popular

The food spot is serving a range of meals ideal for picnics – breakfast rolls, fresh sandwiches and a range of drinks seven days a week.

Now living in Berwick, Mark has done a full circle as he spends his days on Holy Island again, like he did growing up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “It’s so nice to be back on the island. I left school and moved on but now I’m back with a little catering van.”

Related topics:Holy IslandBerwick