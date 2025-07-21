Historic Alnwick pub The Queen’s Head reopens hotel rooms to guests
Following a major refurbishment of the pub, which is said to be the oldest in Alnwick, the venues three hotel bedrooms have now been fully refreshed and are available for guests to book.
Logan Seery Rudman from The Queen’s Head said: “Kathryn, John, and the whole team are absolutely thrilled to have the rooms open. We’ve had such a great response already – our first night was fully booked and we’ve had amazing feedback.”
After the pub closed in June for a makeover, it was reopened by Alnwick mayor Geoff Watson in July, unveiling the venues new-and-improved look. The next step was to reopen the rooms which had sat vacant for a number of years.
Logan added: "The mayor of Alnwick has been to see the rooms and said they’re a real asset to the town, which we’re really proud of. It’s been non-stop since opening night, but we’re loving it!”
