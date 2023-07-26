Last month, it was revealed that a £150,000 revamp of space next to The Dirty Bottles on Narrowgate aimed to bring a taste of the city to north Northumberland.

Now the pop-up bar will be opening at lunchtime on Thursday, July 27 to welcome all those who have been eagerly waiting to see the new addition to the town’s hospitality offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Mark Jones had previously said: “It’s going to be completely different to anything we’ve seen in north Northumberland before.

The outdoor bar. (Photo taken from Facebook).

“It’s a concept which we’ve started seeing more of in Newcastle but it seems to make sense to give it a go in Alnwick”.

As revealed on its social media platforms, the new development includes an outdoor bar that is undercover, outdoor and indoor seating, patio heaters, outdoor toilets and a menu of pizza and ice cream.

“We felt like Alnwick needed that hospitality boost for summer,” Mark recently added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So far the feedback has been amazing. It’s a really good space and we tick all the boxes.

Above view of the outdoor seating area. (Photo taken from Facebook).

“What started up as a little pop-up has taken legs and went a little further than that, and because of the amazing response we’ve had, we’re already looking to creating a sort of winter wonderland.”

It will be opening from lunchtime everyday until 11pm for at least a couple of weeks while they assess the demand.