Higgidy warms you up for winter with the flavours of a Spanish summer
Inspired by big flavours of Spanish summers - this Smoky Chorizo and Slow Roasted Red Pepper Quiche is encased in deliciously crumbly short crust pastry and hand-topped with a Spicy 'nduja and Paprika crumb, for an extra punch of flavour.
Bursting with flavour and designed to serve four people – this hearty, delicious quiche, which takes only 18 minutes to cook, will make a great easy mid-week meal, served with a simple warm side of oven baked potato wedges, - and to make it even easier to prepare, Higgidy has included their recipe for potato wedges on the side of every quiche box for you to enjoy.
Higgidy’s Smoky Chorizo and Slow Roasted Red Pepper Quiche with Spicy Spanish 'nduja and Paprika crumb is available at Waitrose from 18th September.
It will also be avialable at Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Ocado and Booths later in the month, 400g, RRP £4.60.
