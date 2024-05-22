Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An historic pub in Hexham town centre has been put up for sale.

The Heart of Northumberland is on sale with Christie & Co with an asking price of £595,000.

Following a major refurbishment and renovation in 2015, this historic Grade II listed pub was given a new lease of life and returned to its former glory, after being closed for years.

Current owner, Alan Philipson, who oversaw the restoration, said: “I’m very proud of what the team and I have created here at the Heart over the last nine years.

The Heart of Northumberland in Hexham.

"We have a superb reputation locally and we’re very well used by visitors coming to the area in this booming, tourist location.”

He added: "I now have a growing, young family I want to spend more time with and focus on some different projects and interests in the future.”

David Cash, regional director at Christie & Co, commented: “The Heart is a brilliant example of an independently run freehouse which holds itself to impeccable standards.

"Freehold opportunities like this in such strong trading locations rarely come to market and there is strong appetite from regional and national pub companies as well as local entrepreneurs looking to run pubs, so I suspect we’ll have early interest from a multitude of buyers.

"The freehold property is being sold along with the well-performing and profitable, going-concern business and so staff and customers should be reassured of the pub’s future.”