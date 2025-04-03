Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hepple Spirits Co have launched an eco-conscious gin bottle to celebrate the brand’s 10th anniversary.

Renowned for its pioneering approach to gin making, born in the rugged terrain of Coquetdale, Hepple Spirits combines tradition with modern technique.

With a mission to create notable spirits while preserving the natural beauty of the Hepple Estate, the team sources ingredients from the local environment before applying them to a triple distillation technique rarely used elsewhere in the industry.

Every detail of the new bottle has been designed to lighten the environmental impact of Hepple Spirits.

This includes a recycled and lightweight stopper designed with 31% reduction in beechwood content; a new label is crafted from 100% cotton; the glass is made significantly closer to Hepple distillery, from 52% recycled material, making it 10% lighter than the previous bottle, thus reducing transportation costs and the ecological footprint of product.

The new bottle is priced at £39.99.