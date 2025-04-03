Hepple Spirits in Northumberland launch eco-conscious gin bottle to mark 10th anniversary
Renowned for its pioneering approach to gin making, born in the rugged terrain of Coquetdale, Hepple Spirits combines tradition with modern technique.
With a mission to create notable spirits while preserving the natural beauty of the Hepple Estate, the team sources ingredients from the local environment before applying them to a triple distillation technique rarely used elsewhere in the industry.
Every detail of the new bottle has been designed to lighten the environmental impact of Hepple Spirits.
This includes a recycled and lightweight stopper designed with 31% reduction in beechwood content; a new label is crafted from 100% cotton; the glass is made significantly closer to Hepple distillery, from 52% recycled material, making it 10% lighter than the previous bottle, thus reducing transportation costs and the ecological footprint of product.
The new bottle is priced at £39.99.
