Hellmann’s, one of the UK’s most trusted names in delicious condiments, is thrilled to announce the launch of two exciting new additions to its flavour-packed lineup: Hellmann’s Creamy Ranch and Hellmann’s Spicy Ranch sauces.

Crafted with real, high-quality ingredients, these new ranch flavours bring bold taste and irresistible texture to everything from salads and sandwiches to snacks and grilled favourites.

The Creamy Ranch delivers a cool, creamy and garlicky flavour profile – perfect for dipping, drizzling, and dressing. Made with buttermilk, herbs, and garlic, it’s a delicious taste that elevates everyday meals.

For those craving a kick, Spicy Ranch packs bold flavour with a touch of heat. This fiery twist on the original unmistakable buttermilk flavour features a blend of chillis and spices, creating a crave-worthy experience that’s as versatile as it is flavourful.

Whether grilled, fried, roasted, or dipped straight from the nugget tray, Hellmann’s new Creamy and Spicy Ranch sauces are a match made in chicken heaven.

The Creamy Ranch delivers a rich, cool complement to crispy chicken tenders, juicy grilled breasts, or spicy wings—balancing savoury flavours with a smooth, tangy finish.

Meanwhile, its Spicy Ranch counterpart kicks things up a notch, adding a zesty punch that cuts through the richness of fried chicken and brings a burst of flavour to wraps, sandwiches, and more.

“Our fans know Hellmann’s for our commitment to our rich and creamy flavour,” said Richard Vaughan, Marketing Manager for Condiments at Unilever. “With these two new ranch options, we’re giving them more ways to enjoy the creamy richness they love – with a cool classic or a bold spicy punch.”

Hellmann’s Ranch sauces are now available at supermarkets nationwide at an RRP of £2.69.

Whether you’re a ranch purist or a heat-seeker, there’s a new favourite waiting on the shelf. For more information, follow @Hellmannsuk on social media.