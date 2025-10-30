The historic county of Northumberland is full of eerie ghost stories and terrifying tales. From cursed pubs to haunted castle corridors – here are six places to visit this Halloween if you’re looking for a fright.
1. Chillingham Castle
Dubbed Britain's most haunted historic castle, Chillingham Castle is famous for its dark history and legends, torture chamber, and ghost tours. Dating back to before 1246, several ghosts are known to wander the castle corridors, going by the names of Lady Mary Berkely and 'Blue Boy'. Many visitors report spooky experiences even today. Photo: Paul Larkin
2. The Schooner Hotel (Alnmouth)
The Schooner Hotel is a 17th-century coaching inn and was named Britain's most haunted hotel by the Paranormal Society. Staff and guests have reported sightings of ghosts and eerie goings on, with room 28 said to be the centre of most hauntings. Guests have reported the sounds of children’s voices and crying and women’s screams. Photo: Google
3. Hexham Old Gaol
Hexham Old Gaol is a historic prison with a dark history, said to be haunted by its past prisoners. There are frequent reports of dark figures and strange noises and the Old Gaol offers ghost tours all year round. Photo: Google
4. Bamburgh Castle
The historic Bamburgh Castle is said to be haunted by the 'Pink Lady'. Reports of paranormal activity includes a body-less hand seen in the dunes, a knight guarding the battlements, unexplained noises, and shadows. Photo: Pixabay