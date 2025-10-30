The legend of The Dirty Bottles, and the ghost of the cursed landlord, gives this popular Alnwick pub its reputation as the most haunted in Northumberland. Two centuries ago, in 1725, legend has it that the landlord of the pub instantly dropped dead after moving two bottles in the window. His widow swore that the bottles held a death-curse, and anybody else who touches them would face the same fate – so as a precaution, the bottles have been safely placed between a pane of glass and out of reach in the window ever since.