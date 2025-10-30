The legend of The Dirty Bottles, and the ghost of the cursed landlord, gives this popular Alnwick pub its reputation as the most haunted in Northumberland. Two centuries ago, in 1725, legend has it that the landlord of the pub instantly dropped dead after moving two bottles in the window. His widow swore that the bottles held a death-curse, and anybody else who touches them would face the same fate – so as a precaution, the bottles have been safely placed between a pane of glass and out of reach in the window ever since.placeholder image
The legend of The Dirty Bottles, and the ghost of the cursed landlord, gives this popular Alnwick pub its reputation as the most haunted in Northumberland. Two centuries ago, in 1725, legend has it that the landlord of the pub instantly dropped dead after moving two bottles in the window. His widow swore that the bottles held a death-curse, and anybody else who touches them would face the same fate – so as a precaution, the bottles have been safely placed between a pane of glass and out of reach in the window ever since.

Haunted Northumberland: Spooky spots to explore this Halloween from castles to cursed pubs

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 30th Oct 2025, 15:59 GMT
This spooky season, we have done a deep dive into some of Northumberland’s most haunted locations.

The historic county of Northumberland is full of eerie ghost stories and terrifying tales. From cursed pubs to haunted castle corridors – here are six places to visit this Halloween if you’re looking for a fright.

Dubbed Britain's most haunted historic castle, Chillingham Castle is famous for its dark history and legends, torture chamber, and ghost tours. Dating back to before 1246, several ghosts are known to wander the castle corridors, going by the names of Lady Mary Berkely and 'Blue Boy'. Many visitors report spooky experiences even today.

1. Chillingham Castle

Dubbed Britain's most haunted historic castle, Chillingham Castle is famous for its dark history and legends, torture chamber, and ghost tours. Dating back to before 1246, several ghosts are known to wander the castle corridors, going by the names of Lady Mary Berkely and 'Blue Boy'. Many visitors report spooky experiences even today. Photo: Paul Larkin

Photo Sales
The Schooner Hotel is a 17th-century coaching inn and was named Britain's most haunted hotel by the Paranormal Society. Staff and guests have reported sightings of ghosts and eerie goings on, with room 28 said to be the centre of most hauntings. Guests have reported the sounds of children’s voices and crying and women’s screams.

2. The Schooner Hotel (Alnmouth)

The Schooner Hotel is a 17th-century coaching inn and was named Britain's most haunted hotel by the Paranormal Society. Staff and guests have reported sightings of ghosts and eerie goings on, with room 28 said to be the centre of most hauntings. Guests have reported the sounds of children’s voices and crying and women’s screams. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Hexham Old Gaol is a historic prison with a dark history, said to be haunted by its past prisoners. There are frequent reports of dark figures and strange noises and the Old Gaol offers ghost tours all year round.

3. Hexham Old Gaol

Hexham Old Gaol is a historic prison with a dark history, said to be haunted by its past prisoners. There are frequent reports of dark figures and strange noises and the Old Gaol offers ghost tours all year round. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The historic Bamburgh Castle is said to be haunted by the 'Pink Lady'. Reports of paranormal activity includes a body-less hand seen in the dunes, a knight guarding the battlements, unexplained noises, and shadows.

4. Bamburgh Castle

The historic Bamburgh Castle is said to be haunted by the 'Pink Lady'. Reports of paranormal activity includes a body-less hand seen in the dunes, a knight guarding the battlements, unexplained noises, and shadows. Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:NorthumberlandHalloween
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice