The White Swan Hotel recently celebrated an 18th birthday with a relaunch and renovation for the the new and improved Hardy's Bar & Lounge.

Manager Craig Martin said: “We're incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support from our wonderful local community, clients, and businesses. It was an unforgettable night filled with laughter, cheers, and great vibes!”

As part of their relaunch, Cllr Gordon Castle and Tracy Sprigg, who runs the Alnwick Markets and Facebook group All About Alnwick, were in attendance. They also announced that Hardy's Bar & Lounge is becoming available for private hire.

Another popular bar in town, The Dirty Bottles, has also undergone some renovations, reverting back to a traditional theme they feel suits the place nicely.

The new theme is inspired by the original Ye Olde Cross (the pub’s original name) and traditional English boozers, which have been making a comeback.

The interior is now made up of traditional decor, reclaimed oak panelling, green leather fixed seating, heritage paint colours and hand painted sign writing.

Mark Jones, owner of the Dirty Bottles, said: “We have turned the bar area back into a traditional feel bar with a cool twist as we feel this look is making a big comeback along with increased sales of Guinness.

“We’ve also painted our prep kitchen frontage on Narrowgate a traditional colour to improve the streetscape and increase brand awareness.

“We feel this all compliments our restaurant and Backyard Beachclub, meaning we have something for everyone as we continue to invest in Alnwick reporting year on year growth and a record breaking quarter 1 in 2024.”

