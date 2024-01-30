News you can trust since 1854
Greggs shop in Blyth town centre closes temporarily for refurbishment

The Greggs in Blyth town centre has been closed temporarily for refurbishment works.
By Craig Buchan
Published 30th Jan 2024, 15:47 GMT
The bakery chain’s shop on Regent Street, near Keel Row Shopping Centre, closed last week and is expected to remain shut until Saturday, February 24.

A Greggs spokesperson said: “Greggs is due to open a new and improved shop on Regent Street, Blyth, within the next few weeks.

“In the meantime, customers can still get their hands on their Greggs favourites at South Beach Retail Centre and Cowpen Road.”

