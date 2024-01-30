Greggs shop in Blyth town centre closes temporarily for refurbishment
The Greggs in Blyth town centre has been closed temporarily for refurbishment works.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The bakery chain’s shop on Regent Street, near Keel Row Shopping Centre, closed last week and is expected to remain shut until Saturday, February 24.
A Greggs spokesperson said: “Greggs is due to open a new and improved shop on Regent Street, Blyth, within the next few weeks.
“In the meantime, customers can still get their hands on their Greggs favourites at South Beach Retail Centre and Cowpen Road.”