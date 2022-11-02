The iconic Christmas snack will be back in Greggs branches across the country next week – from Thursday, November 10. And in further celebration of the baked treat, Greggs has also announced a series of brunch events to raise a glass to the customer favourite – including one in the North East!

Featuring sausage rolls, sweet treats and (of course) the star of the show itself, Festive Bake Brunches will take place in Newcastle, Manchester and London later in November. Tickets for all three events will launch on Friday, November 4 at midday on the company’s social media channels; a booking fee of £5 per person will apply for each reservation made but this will be refunded upon attendance. Guests at the brunches can also enjoy a variety of Greggs-inspired beverages, including a Sausage Roll Sour, Greggspresso Martini, Sugar Strand Daiquiri, Greggs No-Aperol Spritz and Festive Fizz, with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options available.

Both the traditional Festive Bake and the vegan Festive Bake will launch on the same day, heralding the start of the Christmas build-up. If you’re interested in visiting one of the company’s first brunch events, find out more below.

The Greggs Festive Bake and Vegan Festive Bake will be back in shops on Thursday, October 10. Picture: Greggs.

When are the Greggs Festive Bake brunches taking place in the North East?

Date: Newcastle – Saturday, November 26.

Timings: 75-minute slots are available to book between 1pm and 6.15pm.

Price: £5 per person booking fee (refunded upon attendance)

The bakery chain has also announced a series of Festive Bake brunches - including one in Newcastle later in November. Picture: Greggs.

Address: 42 Dean St, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 1PG

Nearest Station: Newcastle Central Station

When are the Greggs Festive Bake brunches taking place elsewhere?

Date: Manchester – Saturday, November 19

Timings: 75-minute slots are available to book between 1pm and 6.15pm

Price: £5 per person booking fee (refunded upon attendance)

Address: 54 Oldfield Rd, Salford, M5 4LZ

Nearest Station: Salford Central

Date: London – Saturday, November 12.

Timings: 75-minute slots are available to book between 1pm and 6.15pm.

Price: £5 per person booking fee (refunded upon attendance)

Address: 46 Great Eastern St, London, EC2A 3EP