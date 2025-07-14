Grade II listed pub Blue Bell Inn in Embleton hits market for £450k

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 14th Jul 2025, 13:22 BST
An Grade II listed pub, restaurant and inn in Northumberland is on the market.

The Blue Bell Inn is currently available for £450k. Located in the charming village of Embleton, the premises is a two-storey traditional pub with four en-suite letting rooms.

The property includes features such as a bar, customer seating area, cellar, commercial kitchen with a walk-in fridge, storeroom, and customer toilets.

The historic building, said to date back to 1840, is Grade II listed and is one of just two public houses in the village – the other being Greys Inn.

The Blue Bell Inn, Embleton.

Set in a popular destination, the pub benefits from both local custom and holiday-makers and is in walking distance to both the stunning Embleton Bay and the iconic ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle, which are particularly busy during summer months.

The Blue Bell Inn is listed on Rightmove and is being marketed by estate agents Bradley Hall.

