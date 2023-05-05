Due to other commitments, owner Aidan Philipson is parking his dream of serving pizzas and offering the business to another keen entrepreneur.

For £15,000, the new owner will get the outlet, which includes new kitchenware, a large Vitcas wood burner and a prep fridge that is just a year old.

The business, which has been outside Carnaby’s cafe for around a year, has had a busy and successful 12 months, serving up to 100 pizzas per night.

The interior space is all new and has the capacity to serve up to 50 pizzas an hour.

Aidan said: “This is a great opportunity for anyone who wants to own their own business or is into pizza.

"It’s a great little business and if you have enough staff, it has the potential to absolutely thrive in the busy months.”

The outlet will soon be on the move, but is looking for an owner with a pitch to serve from.