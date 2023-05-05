Grab a slice of the action as Nothumberland wood fired pizza outlet put up for sale
Toto’s, a wood-fired pizza outlet which has been operating from Brownieside for a year, is up for sale.
Due to other commitments, owner Aidan Philipson is parking his dream of serving pizzas and offering the business to another keen entrepreneur.
For £15,000, the new owner will get the outlet, which includes new kitchenware, a large Vitcas wood burner and a prep fridge that is just a year old.
The business, which has been outside Carnaby’s cafe for around a year, has had a busy and successful 12 months, serving up to 100 pizzas per night.
Aidan said: “This is a great opportunity for anyone who wants to own their own business or is into pizza.
"It’s a great little business and if you have enough staff, it has the potential to absolutely thrive in the busy months.”
The outlet will soon be on the move, but is looking for an owner with a pitch to serve from.
If interested, contact: [email protected]