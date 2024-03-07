Gopuff’s speedy delivery can be at your mum’s front door, gift in hand, quicker than you can say ‘mum’s the word’

Why not treat your mum with Gopuff?

Gopuff’s luxury bundles are a perfect option to tick all the right boxes for your Mother’s Day gifts this year.

Offering a wide range of products such as beautiful bunches of Freddies Flowers, premium boxes of chocolates, pampering kits, and for those mums who like a relaxing tipple, Whispering Angel Rose and I Heart Prosecco.

So, if you find yourself in a last-minute pinch, instead of grabbing something basic en route to your Mother’s Day meal, you

can simply order on the Gopuff app and have the perfect gift delivered by the time you get there – keeping you out of mum’s bad books.

Here are the bundles available.

Luxury Bundles:

The Luxe Bundle –Raspberry Bloom Card, Ferrero Rocher Chocolates, Freddie's Flowers, Whispering Angel Rose - £60 (29% off)

The Freddie’s Bunch - Ferrero Rocher Chocolates, Freddie's Flowers, Whispering Angel Rose, Daylesford Large Botanical Geranium Candle - £58 (29% off

The Lot - Raspberry Bloom Card, Ferrero Rocher Chocolates, Daffodils, I Heart Prosecco, Daylesford Large Botanical Geranium Candle – £33 (32% off)

The Daffodil Bunch - Ferrero Rocher Chocolates, Daffodils, I Heart Prosecco, Daylesford Large Botanical Geranium Candle - £32 (30% of)

Freddies and Wine - £30.25 (36% off)

Freddies and Prosecco - £26 (26% off)

Luxe Flowers, Chocolate & Card - £26 (25% off)

Flowers, Chocolate & Card - £9.50 (10% off)

For the mums with a sweet tooth:

Caffarel Hazelnut Creations Italian Selection Box - £13.95

Chocolarder Sea Salted Caramel Truffles - £15.95

Quality Street Purple Bag - £5.25

Butlers Chocolate Collection - £13.95

Willie's Milk Chocolate with Sea Salt Truffles - £4.95

For the mums who love flowers:

Freddie’s Flowers for Mother’s Day - £25.00

For the mums who need a bit of pampering:

Molton Brown Re-charge Black Pepper Travel Gift Set - £28.00

White Company Seychelles Signature Candle - £22

Rimmel's Best Bundle - £12.99

For the mums who like a tipple:

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc - £11.45

La Vieille Ferme Rose - £9.00

Heart Prosecco - £9.95

Monkey Shoulder Blended Scotch Whisky - £33.00